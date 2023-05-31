136 police officers honored in Springfield for their heroism

Law enforcement officials from around the state were honored in Springfield Wednesday for their heroism.

The Medal of Honor was given to 136 officers from 41 law enforcement agencies who have been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty or have displayed exceptional bravery or heroism.

The late officer Ella French was remembered and Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. and other responding officers were honored.

French was killed during a traffic stop in August 2021. Yanez was shot multiple times and lost one of his eyes during the shootout.

He was in a wheelchair for months, but on Wednesday, he walked across the stage to receive his award.

More than a dozen officers from the Chicago Police Department were recognized from the years 2017 through 2022.