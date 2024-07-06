Boy, 17, charged with attempted murder in Lawndale robbery, shooting

A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with a shooting and robbery last month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The teen was allegedly part of a group who shot a 19-year-old woman after stealing her property on June 16 in the 3900 block of West 21st Street, police said.

The woman was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

The 17-year-old, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Friday in the 1800 block of South Komensky Avenue. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery/discharge of a firearm, both felonies.

The teen has a detention hearing scheduled for Saturday.