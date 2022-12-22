Lawsuit filed against Chicago rental company, boat captain who ran over 2 women in Lake Michigan's 'Playpen'

A lawsuit was filed against a Chicago boat rental company, its owner and a boat captain after two women were run over and maimed in Lake Michigan this August.

Earlier this year, a Chicago woman underwent a double amputation of her legs after she was struck by and sucked into the propellors of a rental boat while enjoying a summer day in Lake Michigan's "Playpen," a popular boating destination.

Lana Batochir, 34, was floating on a raft behind a boat with another woman who also was severely injured.

The lawsuit was filed in Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday, and it names Chicago Aqualeisure, LLC, which rented out the boat that struck Batochir; Theresa Tran, Chicago Aqualeisure’s owner and Joseph Neverauskas, the boat’s operator and captain, as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges Neverauskas failed to maintain proper lookout and was speeding when the boat he was operating rammed into Lana and that Chicago Aqualeisure failed to provide him with adequate training and instruction, in addition to failing to provide him with a seaworthy boat.

Batochir is being represented by Corboy & Demetrio Attorneys Thomas A. Demetrio, Francis Patrick Murphy, and Michael D. Ditore.

"Lana’s catastrophic injuries were entirely preventable and happened because of the defendants’ actions and inactions," Ditore said.

"Lana, a young, vibrant mother of two children, is permanently disfigured; she suffered and still suffers excruciating pain; and she has a long, long rehabilitation in front of her. She will never be able to walk again without prosthetics. Lana’s bravery, strength and determination despite her enormous loss is inspiring. She’s a remarkable person," Ditore added.

Batochir attorneys say she has had multiple surgeries and is undergoing physical and occupational therapy at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab.

The full complaint is below: