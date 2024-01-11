Windy City to Wintry City: LEGOLAND replicates snowy Chicago cityscape

Chicagoland will be blanketed in snow on Friday, but LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago is already giving us a sneak peek of what we'll see.

The center replicated a snowy Chicago cityscape in its MINILAND experience, capturing what the city will look like after the incoming winter storm.

And, the winter wonderland is made out of over a million LEGO bricks!

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago replicated the snowy Chicago cityscape. Pictured is a snowy scene at O'Hare Airport. ( LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago)

From a snowy scene at O'Hare International Airport to a busy city street enveloped in snow, LEGOLAND is giving us a glimpse of the Windy City turned Wintry City.

Snowy Chicago street created by LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago. ( LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago)

A significant snow storm is heading toward Chicago and is expected to bring several inches of snow on Friday.

Our FOX Model predicts anywhere between 2 and 12 inches of snow by Saturday morning. Heavy amounts of snow are expected west, north and northwest of Chicago.

To keep up with the latest weather updates, follow our weather page here.