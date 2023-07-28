Leila Arreola: Chicago girl, 14, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl who's been missing for a week.

Leila Arreola was last seen July 21 in the 2300 block of North Central Park in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Police say unknown subjects may be harboring Arreola at an unknown location.

She's described as a Hispanic girl, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-8 and weighing 80 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.