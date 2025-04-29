After near-fatal accident, 11-year-old Indiana boy becomes honorary firefighter

The Brief Levi Siegert, 11, was hit by a car in February and suffered serious injuries, including head trauma.

Firefighters and EMTs rushed to help, and Levi was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, Levi was celebrated by the Dyer Fire Department and named an honorary firefighter.

A northwest Indiana boy who survived a devastating accident is now being honored by the firefighters who helped save his life.

Just over two months after he was hit by a car, 11-year-old Levi Siegert is walking, smiling — and now, an honorary firefighter.

What we know:

On February 13, Levi was crossing the street near Route 30 and Hart in Dyer, Indiana — steps away from the Dyer Fire Department — when he was struck by a car. The driver immediately stopped and called 911.

First responders arrived quickly, but the injuries were severe. Levi had suffered head trauma and was in critical condition. He was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he spent days in the pediatric intensive care unit.

After his discharge, Levi spent time recovering at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Streeterville. This month, he walked out of rehab on his own, ringing the celebratory bell that marks a patient’s progress.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, the firefighters and EMTs who helped Levi in those crucial early moments gathered to celebrate his recovery.

"Any call involving a child is always one of the hardest ones to deal with," said Dyer Fire Chief Joe Martin. "We deal with a lot of loss, and Levi’s extensive traumatic injury was something we knew we had to deal with appropriately right away."

Levi was honored with a plaque and a cookout at the firehouse.

"He’s going to meet everybody who was on the scene that was directly impactful to saving his life before he was taken to Comer’s PICU," Martin said.

What's next:

Levi’s recovery continues, but Tuesday’s gathering marked a major milestone.