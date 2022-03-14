Lightfoot acknowledges getting earful during Irish parade: 'there were some spirited comments'

While a FOX 32 camera recorded Sunday’s South Side Irish Parade, both the crowd and Gov. JB Pritzker seemed to be enjoying the sunshine.

Video posted by critics of the governor suggests there were boos at other points along Western Avenue.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, now a Republican primary candidate for governor, greeted parade-goers on both sides of Western Avenue, as did several congressional candidates, including Democratic Rep. Sean Casten and Pat Dowell, 1st Congressional District candidate.

For her part, Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday acknowledged getting an earful from some along the route.

"The South Side Irish Parade – people enjoy themselves, and start enjoying themselves sometimes very early. So there were some spirited comments. But I certainly didn't experience any of the things that you said. And my security team didn't whisk me away," Lightfoot said.

The mayor was seen getting into a golf cart mid-parade followed by her security term. She said it was to make a quick move from the carpenters union contingent to join marchers from the roofers union.