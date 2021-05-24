Lightfoot announces $80 million in rental assistance

With the state of Illinois prepared to lift a moratorium on evictions during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Housing are announcing a new round of relief funds for families struggling to pay rent.

Lightfoot unveiled a third round of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) on the Southwest Side on Monday.

The $80 million program will provide up to 15 months of rental assistance and utility payment help for impacted renters.

Lori Lightfoot. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Over the course of this incredibly difficult year, our residents, especially our most vulnerable ones, have faced unimaginable loss that is compounded by a systemic poverty and lack of access to safe, affordable housing," Lightfoot said in a statement. "The Emergency Rental Assistance Program will not only help to relieve these residents of the fear of losing their homes and being thrown further into uncertainty and socioeconomic instability but allow our city to make significant progress in our mission to provide our communities with resources they need to thrive long after this pandemic is over."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced last week that the state moratorium on pandemic-related evictions will be phased out by August.

Applications are now open through June 8 at Chicago.gov/RentHelp.

Eligibility requirements for Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

To be eligible for ERAP, tenants must

Live in Chicago

Have suffered a hardship due to COVID-19, such as job loss, reduced hours, or illness within the household

Be at risk of housing instability

Have earned less than the maximum household income during 2020 or at the time of application (income limits can be found at Chicago.gov/RentHelp

Landlords can also apply for assistance on behalf of a tenant. Landlords may also register their properties using the online application and be notified if a tenant has started the application process for rental assistance. Household income limits apply, and proof of address, income self-certification, and other documentation are needed to qualify. Proof of citizenship is not a requirement for qualification. Funds will be distributed on a rolling basis.