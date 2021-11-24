Lightfoot on Ahmaud Arbery verdict: 'Justice has been served'

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement Wednesday following the guilty verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.

Although Lightfoot was pleased with the jury’s decision, she said the United States still has a long way to go in regards to eliminating racism.

"Justice has been served in Georgia today. ‘9-1-1. What is your emergency?’ ‘There is a Black man running.’

Despite the guilty verdicts as to each defendant and the small measure of closure that these verdicts may hopefully bring his loved ones, nothing will ever bring Ahmaud Arbery back to life. He was killed for no reason other than the color of his skin, and regardless of the accountability that his killers now face—that fact speaks volumes about how far we have yet to go."

Lightfoot went on to urge anyone holding demonstrations following the verdict to do so peacefully. She also said she’s praying for Arbery’s family and friends as they continue to mourn his loss.

"Invariably, there will be a range of emotions that these verdicts will invoke. I urge that any expressions arising from these verdicts be exhibited peacefully and with respect for the law.

My prayers will remain with Ahmaud's family, friends, and loved ones as they continue to grapple with this incredibly tragic loss."

Lightfoot concluded her statement by saying the country must continue to right historic wrongs.

"The tragic events of Ahmaud's death and the initial response by local authorities must serve as a reminder that we must continue our commitment to use our words and our deeds to face and address historic wrongs, and to make good on the promises we tell our children."

On Wednesday afternoon, three men charged in the death of Arbery were all found guilty of murder.