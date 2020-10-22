Lightfoot sets curfew for non-essential businesses, eliminates indoor bar service

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday a new curfew will be put in place for non-essential businesses beginning Friday and the elimination of indoor bar service as COVID-19 cases surge in the second wave.

The curfew will take place from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will not affect essential businesses such as grocery stores, pharmacies and food delivery. Bars and taverns without a license to serve food will no longer be able to serve customers inside.

The adjusted guidelines will be in effect for at least two weeks.

“The rapid rise we’re experiencing in COVID-19 cases across all demographics, zip codes and age groups is consistent with what public health experts and responsible leaders have been predicting for months,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “This moment is a critical inflection point for Chicago, and these new restrictions and guidelines represent our ongoing effort to stay ahead of this pandemic through the data and science of this disease."

RELATED: Some suburban restaurants, bars to remain open indoors despite Pritzker's order to shut down

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported nearly 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 additional deaths. The seven-day testing positivity rate is up to 5.7%, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 360,159 cases and 9,387 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Advertisement

This story is developing...