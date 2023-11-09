Lincoln-Way Board gives green light to reopen for Lockport's displaced students

There was final approval on Thursday night for a plan to re-open Lincoln-Way North High School for displaced students from Lockport.

Lockport's Central Campus closed last week after a classroom ceiling caved in, and since then, classes have been held online.

Lincoln-Way's Board of Education unanimously approved the city of Lockport and the Village of Frankfort's inter-governmental agreement.

Lockport Township's Board of Education gave the go-ahead for the plan two days ago.

"They'll get all their students, bring them to East Campus, sophomores juniors and seniors will stay, all the freshmen will combine to 20 or 22 buses. They'll come over, so they'll start the day a little later. They'll finish the day earlier," said R. Scott Tingley, Lincoln-Way Central High School District 210 superintendent.

Sports and after-school programs will be at Lockport's East Campus.

Students are expected to be in-person at Lincoln-Way North on Nov. 15.