Lincoln-Way District 210 votes to begin school year online

The meeting was packed with social distancing in mind.

Parents, staff, and students gathered Tuesday night for Lincoln-Way Community High School District 210’s special emergency meeting, which was called to determine if the hybrid model of in-person and remote learning will continue for the 2020-2021 school year.

The school board voted with three members against starting the school year remotely, and four board members voted in support. That means now 6,923 high school students will start classes August 31st online.

The remote learning will last for three weeks, and from there data will be used to determine if remote learning continues on September 21st or if the hybrid model is instituted.

School Superintendent Dr. Scott Tingley argued the coronavirus positivity rate in Will County had increased in July and now through August.

“We are going to have a higher rate of absentees,” said Tingley. "If a child is sick and you can’t confirm it’s from something else or get them COVID tested, that entire family is out 14 days.”

The Illinois Department of Health issued new guidelines on August 13th for schools and updated them again Tuesday, sending many educators and families scrambling to determine what’s next.

Lincoln-Way District 210 created a plan to allow students to meet their teachers August 24-28 based on their last names. The hybrid model for classes could resume September 21st as long as the coronavirus positivity rate in Will County remains low.