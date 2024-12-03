Little Village shooting: 14-year-old boy killed in apartment

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest around 10:22 p.m. in an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Christiana Avenue, police said.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and he was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.