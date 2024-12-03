Expand / Collapse search

Little Village shooting: 14-year-old boy killed in apartment

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  December 3, 2024 5:20am CST
Little Village
A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The teen was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest around 10:22 p.m. in an apartment building in the 2200 block of South Christiana Avenue, police said.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene and he was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.