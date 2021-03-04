‘Living Room’ in Avondale now open to help those experiencing mental health crises

A new community space on Chicago's North Side is now open for those experiencing an emotional crisis.

The non-judgmental, non-clinical environment is a place where you can go to be yourself and talk things out, Matthew Tassinari, a recovery support coordinator said.

The Living Room in Avondale is a new community space by Rincon Family Services.

Anyone 18 and over can stop by if they are experiencing a mental health crisis. They can read in the library, chill in the mediation room, do some gaming and even talk to experts like Tassinari.

"So instead of letting the crisis prolong and not asking for support, you can come in here, and get the ball rolling and figure things out," said Tassinari.

From the artwork to the music, everything in the space is designed to be soothing.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"We’re hopeful they’ll feel a sense of calm and tranquility, peace and safety. Because that's what we offer here," said Deborah Al-Waragi, Director of Prevention Services with Rincon.

The best part of the space is that it is all free and open to anyone by appointment or walk-in.

The space is located at Kedzie and Waveland.