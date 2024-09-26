Local man walks 80 miles to raise awareness for police mental health and suicide prevention

One man's mission is shining a light on mental health issues facing Chicago police officers.

Robert Swiderski has embarked on a journey to visit all 22 of Chicago's police districts, having started this initiative on Tuesday.

As part of his walk, he is delivering letters from local residents expressing gratitude for the sacrifices made by officers.

Swiderski will cover 80 miles while carrying 12,000 copper pennies, symbolizing the 12,000 officers, or "coppers," on the Chicago Police force. His route takes him through the very streets that police serve and protect.

The goal of this walk is to raise awareness about officer suicide and mental health challenges within law enforcement. According to a CNA study, an average of 184 law enforcement officers die by suicide each year.

