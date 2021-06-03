Lockport school allegedly faces teacher shortage after former educator was fired for child grooming charges

A Lockport catholic school is allegedly facing a teacher crisis after one educator was fired for sex crimes.

The Joliet Diocese told FOX 32 that there are 12 open teaching positions ahead of the fall semester.

However, parents are indicating the problem is much worse.

The start of the new school year is just three months away, and parents at St. Joseph Catholic School are very concerned.

One parent said they received a letter from the school that says, in part:

"The recent horrible events at our school led many of our teachers to worry about the future and to make other plans. . .Some of our teachers decided to leave in the last few weeks. . . Knowing that the teacher pool is low, we would be grateful for any of our parents sharing any leads."

The alleged teacher shortage comes after former teacher Jeremy Hylka was indicted last week on federal charges of indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child.

Hylka is accused of traveling to meet and groom a minor at a Joliet McDonald's in April.

He had been teaching at three of the schools in the Joliet Diocese.

The diocese told FOX 32 that interviews with teacher candidates have been scheduled for the next week to fill the positions.