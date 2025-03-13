Boy, 15, charged with murder in Logan Square shootout
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was charged with killing a 16-year-old in a shootout last December in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.
Deadly shootout
The backstory:
The shootout happened around 8 p.m. between the 15-year-old and people in a stolen vehicle on Dec. 11 in the 2300 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to police.
The 16-year-old, who was in the stolen car, was shot once in the head and hit two parked cars before coming to a stop. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as John Anthony Viruete of Cicero.
A gun was recovered from the stolen car, police said.
The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in Rockford. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.