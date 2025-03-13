Boy, 15, charged with murder in Logan Square shootout

The Brief A 15-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the December shooting death of a 16-year-old in Logan Square. The shootout occurred between the teen and people in a stolen vehicle, which later crashed after the 16-year-old was shot in the head. The suspect was arrested Wednesday in Rockford.



A 15-year-old boy was charged with killing a 16-year-old in a shootout last December in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Deadly shootout

The backstory:

The shootout happened around 8 p.m. between the 15-year-old and people in a stolen vehicle on Dec. 11 in the 2300 block of North Kimball Avenue, according to police.

The 16-year-old, who was in the stolen car, was shot once in the head and hit two parked cars before coming to a stop. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as John Anthony Viruete of Cicero.

A gun was recovered from the stolen car, police said.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday in Rockford. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

No further information was provided.