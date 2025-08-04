Lollapalooza drew 115,000 people per day, with only 12 arrests, officials say

The Brief Cleanup efforts were underway in and around Grant Park after another Lollapalooza was in the books. Organizers said about 115,000 people attended the festival each of the four days. Street reopening were also underway on Monday, with more coming later this week.



With cleanup crews scouring Grant Park and streets beginning to reopen on Monday, another Lollapalooza was in the books.

Organizers said about 115,000 people were in attendance per day during the four-day music festival.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 03: Fans watch Ian perform onstage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 03, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Natasha Moustache/Getty Images)

What we know:

The cleanup effort was underway early Monday morning, with workers driving away bags of trash.

Back in 2023, the cleanup after Lollapalooza cost well over $400,000. The process typically involves significant restoration efforts like resodding, mulch insolation, watering and re-planting.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 3: Isaiah Rashad performs on stage during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 3, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The City of Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications released preliminary data on arrests, tickets and ambulance transports during the festival.

Arrests: 12

Violations/citations/tickets: 0

Ambulance transports: 42

The arrest totals were about on par with recent years.

2024: 9 arrests

2023: 14 arrests

2022: 15 arrests

2021: 19 arrests

2019: 31 arrests

Street reopenings

What's next:

The reopening of multiple streets began on Monday, with more reopenings taking place through next weekend.

The following streets will reopen on Monday:

Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Columbus Drive from Monroe Street to Roosevelt Road

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Then, Jackson Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is expected to reopen on Saturday.

Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive is expected to reopen on Sunday.