Lollapalooza partners with Ingenuity to donate $2.2 million to CPS

Lollapalooza organizers are investing $2.2 million to support arts education in Chicago Public Schools.

The Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund is in partnership with Ingenuity, an arts advocacy nonprofit. Over the next five years, the program will invest in more than 100,000 students with the least amount of arts access, organizers announced on Thursday.

Lollapalooza kicks off this weekend, bringing an influx of concert-goers and street closures downtown. The city's largest festival runs Thursday through Sunday.

"We have been a part of the Chicago community since 2005 and this investment allows us to expand our impact in a significant way," Charlie Walker, Partner, C3 Presents, Lollapalooza promoter said in a statement. "We know that the next generation of artists and musicians is growing up right here in Chicago schools, yet too many children have little or no access to arts education. The Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund aims to ensure that all Chicago Public School students have the opportunity to develop their creative talent," he added.

Support will be dished out to Chicago neighborhoods, where 105,000 predominantly Black, Latinx and low-income CPS students do not have access to the arts. Each year, under-resourced schools will be able to apply for funding.

Click here for more information on how the funds will be allocated.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Since 2012, Ingenuity and its public private banking entity, the Creative Schools Fund, have allocated $15 million in grants to CPS schools.