Lollapalooza 2025: What you can and can't bring
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza has very tight security, with bag and personal screening similar to airports. To make sure you get through security hassle-free, this is what you'll need to know.
What to expect:
- Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. everyday.
- All bags and guests are subject to searches and patdowns.
- All Chicago parks and Lollapalooza prohitbits smoking of any kind (including vaping).
- No professional recording or photography equipment of any kind
Bag policy:
Starting with bags, Lollapalooza only lets in clear bags made from plastic, vinyl, or PVC with a maximum size of 12" x 6" x 12" inches. The only exceptions to this are bags like fanny packs or purses that are smaller than 6" x 9" inches and only have one pocket. Hydration packs are also allowed, but must emptied upon arrival and have 2 pockets or less.
Prohibited items:
- Any bag that is not aligned with the allowed bags policy.
- Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products.
- Blankets, Sheets, Towels.
- Coolers of any kind. (Exceptions may be made for medical use).
- Framed backpacks, multiple pocket backpacks and any pack that is not aligned with the allowed backpacks above.
- Frisbees
- Any and all professional audio recording equipment
- Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.
- Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed
- Drones or any other remote flying device
- Hammocks
- Glass containers of any kind
- Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind
- Inflatables of any kind
- Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind
- Umbrellas
- Pets (except service animals)
- Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles
- Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind.
- Totems or flag poles.
- Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed.
- No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, giveaways, samples, etc.
- Weapons or explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
- Large chains or spiked jewelry
- Bicycles inside festival grounds
- Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)
- Chairs of any kind
What you can do:
For more information check out Lollapalooza's website