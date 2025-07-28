Expand / Collapse search

Lollapalooza 2025: What you can and can't bring

By Erik Doyle
Published  July 28, 2025 11:54am CDT
We are coming up on Lollapalooza weekend, and there is so much to do in the city. Do312 Community Engagement Specialist Abhijeet Rane discusses some fun ideas to fill your weekend.

The Brief

    • Lollapalooza enforces strict airport-style security, including thorough bag checks and personal screenings.
    • Only clear bags of specific dimensions or small single-pocket bags are allowed, while items like professional cameras, outside food, and umbrellas are prohibited.
    • Attendees should review the full list of banned items and rules on the official website to avoid issues at the gate.

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza has very tight security, with bag and personal screening similar to airports. To make sure you get through security hassle-free, this is what you'll need to know.

What to expect:

  • Gates open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. everyday.
  • All bags and guests are subject to searches and patdowns.
  • All Chicago parks and Lollapalooza prohitbits smoking of any kind (including vaping).
  • No professional recording or photography equipment of any kind

Bag policy:

Starting with bags, Lollapalooza only lets in clear bags made from plastic, vinyl, or PVC with a maximum size of 12" x 6" x 12" inches. The only exceptions to this are bags like fanny packs or purses that are smaller than 6" x 9" inches and only have one pocket. Hydration packs are also allowed, but must emptied upon arrival and have 2 pockets or less.

Prohibited items:

  • Any bag that is not aligned with the allowed bags policy.
  • Aerosol containers, including sunscreen and personal beauty products.
  • Blankets, Sheets, Towels.
  • Coolers of any kind. (Exceptions may be made for medical use).
  • Framed backpacks, multiple pocket backpacks and any pack that is not aligned with the allowed backpacks above.
  • Frisbees
  • Any and all professional audio recording equipment
  • Professional cameras and professional recording (photo, video, audio) equipment (NO large professional detachable zoom lenses, stands, monopods, tripods, attachment sticks (selfie sticks) or other commercial equipment.
  • Any and all professional video equipment. No video recording will be allowed
  • Drones or any other remote flying device
  • Hammocks
  • Glass containers of any kind
  • Illegal and Illicit substances of any kind
  • Inflatables of any kind
  • Outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind
  • Umbrellas
  • Pets (except service animals)
  • Skateboards, scooters, bicycles, wagons, carts or any personal motorized vehicles
  • Tents, canopies, or shade structures of any kind.
  • Totems or flag poles.
  • Unauthorized/unlicensed vendors are not allowed.
  • No unauthorized solicitation and materials including handbills, flyers, stickers, giveaways, samples, etc.
  • Weapons or explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Large chains or spiked jewelry
  • Bicycles inside festival grounds
  • Carts of any kind (including Red Wagons)
  • Chairs of any kind

What you can do:

