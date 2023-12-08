Looking for free hot cocoa? Starbucks has you covered this month

What better way to celebrate the end of a long week than with a free cup of hot cocoa? Starbucks has a sweet new deal just for you.

The renowned coffee chain announced the new "Hot Chocolate Cheer Weekends" promotion on social media, which will be in effect every weekend in December, including this weekend.

There is a catch though – you'll need to purchase a grande or larger handcrafted drink. Hot and iced brewed coffee, tea and ready-to-drink beverages are not included in the deal.

Each customer is limited to one free short (8 ounce) or kid's size hot chocolate.

Starbucks has another promotion in December where customers can get half off the cost of any drink on Thursdays.

The deal is in effect from 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. local time.

You can learn more here.