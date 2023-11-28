Expand / Collapse search

'Love Actually' director reveals which couple he thinks would still be married 20 years later

Twenty years after it hit theaters, the multi-story romantic comedy "Love Actually" has become a holiday classic that fans around the world watch every Christmas.

The film features an all-star cast of actors, brought together by legendary writer/director Richard Curtis ("Notting Hill," "Bridget Jones’ Diary"). Curtis sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to look back on the film’s 20th anniversary – and revealed the one couple in the film who’d still be together two decades later.

"I think Hugh Grant would definitely be divorced, I don’t think there’s any doubt in that," Curtis said. "I think what I do is I tick through them to see if any of them lasted twenty years. I think the naked couple would have lasted, but Hugh would be on to his third wife, there’s no doubt about it."

"Love Actually" is streaming now on Netflix. 