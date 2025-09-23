Loyola icon Sister Jean retires at 106 after decades of service

The Brief Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, a national figure for Loyola University Chicago, has retired at 106. She served as chaplain for the men’s basketball team since 1994 and was a fixture on campus since 1991. University leaders called her a trusted advisor and loyal Rambler as she steps back from public life.



Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University Chicago chaplain who rose to national fame during the Ramblers' 2018 Final Four run, has officially retired.

What we know:

Sister Jean turned 106 on Aug. 21 and is stepping back from official duties at Loyola, Vice President of Communications Christian Andersen confirmed to The Loyola Phoenix.

Concerns about her health surfaced earlier this year when she missed the men's basketball team’s NIT semifinal game in April.

NEW YORK - MARCH 07: Jean Dolores Schmidt also known as Sister Jean visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Studios on March 07, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Last month, university president Mark Reed said Sister Jean is no longer able to be "physically present on campus." He described her as "a beloved friend, trusted advisor, and loyal Rambler."

In a message to students on her birthday, Sister Jean encouraged them to "Let your dreams become reality. Don’t let anybody stop you. You are the future leaders of our churches, our schools, our country, and our world."

What we don't know:

According to The Phoenix, Andersen declined to share details about Sister Jean's health beyond her mention of a "summer cold" in her birthday message to students.

The backstory:

Born in San Francisco in 1919, Schmidt joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and spent decades teaching before arriving in Chicago at Mundelein College before the school merged with Loyola in 1991.

Three years later, she became the men’s basketball team’s chaplain, famous for her scouting reports, pregame prayers and courtside presence.

Beyond sports, Sister Jean was a daily presence at Loyola, known for greeting students with her trademark smile. In 2023, she published "Wake Up with Purpose! What I’ve Learned in My First 100 Years," earning recognition from former President Joe Biden.

A scholarship in her name continues to provide financial aid for Loyola students.