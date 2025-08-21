Expand / Collapse search

Sister Jean, Loyola's 'basketball nun', turns 106

Published  August 21, 2025 11:19am CDT
Sister Jean Delores Schmidt, the Loyola University Chicago chaplain who became a national figure, turns 106!

The Brief

    • Sister Jean Delores Schmidt turns 106.
    • She became a national figure during the Ramblers' 2018 Final Four run.
    • Sister Jean’s influence stretches beyond sports.

CHICAGO - Sister Jean Delores Schmidt, the Loyola University Chicago chaplain who became a national figure during the Ramblers’ 2018 Final Four run, turned 106.

The backstory:

Born in San Francisco in 1919, Sister Jean joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and spent decades teaching before moving to Chicago, where she worked at Mundelein College and later Loyola. 

In 1994, she became the chaplain for Loyola’s men’s basketball team – a role that brought her national attention for her scouting reports, pregame prayers and courtside presence. 

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 15: Jean Dolores Schmidt BVM, Sister Jean, a chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers celebrates a victory after a game between the Valparaiso Crusaders and the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers on January 15, 2019, at the Joseph J. Genti

Big picture view:

But Sister Jean’s influence stretches beyond sports. She was often seen in Loyola’s student center, stopping by to greet students with her trademark smile. 

According to an article by Scott Alessi of Loyola University Chicago, Sister Jean encouraged young people to be themselves, advice that has kept her "heart young" even in her later years. 

Her longevity, she often explains, comes from a simple lesson passed down from her mother: "It is better to wear out than to rust out." For generations of Loyola students, that motto has defined her life of faith, service and joy. 

The Source: The information in this article comes from Loyola University of Chicago, Sisters of Charity, BVM and previous FOX Chicago reporting. 

