Lucero Rodriguez: Chicago woman reported missing from Hermosa

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 25-year-old woman whose family says has a mental and speech disability.

Lucero Rodriguez was last seen around 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2500 block of N. Kildare Ave., according to police.

She was wearing a black shirt with "NIKE" on it, blue jeans, and she has a nose piercing.

Police say Rodriguez like to walk to parks near her Hermosa home, and has frequented the area of Diversey and Pulaski in the past.

"We are worried for her safety and want to find her safely and soon," said Rodriguez's sister, Maria.

Lucero Rodriguez | Provided by family

Rodriguez is described as a Hispanic woman, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 260 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 773-698-0644.