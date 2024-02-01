Chicago soul food staple Luella's Southern Kitchen to close this year

A beloved Southern cuisine restaurant will soon close its doors in Lincoln Square.

Luella's Southern Kitchen owner and chef Darnell Reed told FOX 32 he will not be renewing his lease that ends in October. Instead, Reed is planning to open a brunch spot in the future to spend more time with his family.

That spot would close by 3:30 p.m. each day.

Luella's, located at 4609 N. Lincoln Ave., has been in business for nine years and within its first year of opening, it was already receiving recognition from prestigious restaurant organizations like James Beard and Michelin.

Reed opened and named the restaurant in honor of his great-grandmother who was the first member of his family to move to Chicago from Morgan City, Mississippi.

"I know I was representing more than just myself. I know I'm representing Black people, my family and also representing the chefs who put their time into me," Reed said.