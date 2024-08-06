Luke's of Mundelein inducted into Vienna Beef Hall of Fame

Luke’s of Mundelein will be inducted into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame Tuesday morning.

The restaurant will celebrate with free hot dogs, live music, and a visit from Hall of Fame founder Bob Schwartz.

Luke’s, open since 1999, has served more than 1.1 million Vienna Beef hot dogs. The restaurant joins 152 other iconic hot dog stands in the Hall of Fame, created in 2006.

Vienna Beef, founded in 1883, is a leading hot dog provider in Chicago and beyond.

Tuesday's festivities begin at 10 a.m. They are giving away 300 hot dogs as Joey Acopiado from the band Uncle Pigeon performs live.