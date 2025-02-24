Chicago's Luther Burbank Elementary recognized nationally for championing inclusion

The Brief Luther Burbank Elementary was nationally recognized for its efforts in fostering inclusion among students. The school received the Special Olympics Unified Champion National Banner Award for its Unified Robotics team and other inclusive programs. As one of only 17 elementary schools nationwide to earn this honor, Burbank continues to break down barriers and create lasting friendships.



A local elementary school is working very hard to make sure every student feels included. Recently, their efforts were recognized as the best in the nation.

National recognition

The backstory:

Natalie Beltrand and Kayla Duran are on the Unified Robotics team at Luther Burbank Elementary.

"They don't see differences with each other, they see abilities with each other, they see partners, they see peers that can work with them, collaborators," said Principal Edward Collins.

This winter, the school was presented with the Special Olympics Unified Champion National Banner Award.

"Unified Champion Schools is a nationwide program. We're in almost 400 schools in Illinois… It's where you have students with and without intellectual disabilities come together to play sports, to talk about leadership and to engage their peers in the community and breaking down those barriers," said President and CEO of Special Olympics Illinois Pete Beale-DelVecchio.

Burbank is one of only 17 elementary schools in the nation that has met all the requirements, pairing students of various abilities in a myriad of activities.

"People should know more about it because if somebody is bullying somebody like a special needs person, they don't understand their story, they don't understand what's going on until they join Unified," said Kayla's Unified partner, Natalie.

Kayla, who is non-verbal, said it’s helped her become more confident than ever.

"I like Unified because I make new friends," she said, using an assisted communication tool.

It’s creating moments that will last a lifetime and, at the same time, is changing lives.

"What we're doing is planting lasting, fond memories of school," Collins said.

For the recognition, the school was given a large banner that they display proudly in the lobby. Amazon has given $100,000 to the Unified Schools Program, donating robotics kits to the kids.