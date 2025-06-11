Madigan sentencing Friday: Feds seek steep penalty for Illinois political titan

The Brief Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, convicted on nearly a dozen corruption charges, is set to be sentenced Friday; prosecutors are seeking 12.5 years in prison and a $1.5 million fine. Experts say he’s unlikely to get the full sentence but expect more time than Ald. Ed Burke due to lack of remorse and alleged perjury. Over 200 letters of support—including from Lisa Madigan, Jim Edgar, and Jerry Reinsdorf—have been submitted, but analysts say the judge will prioritize fairness and deterrence.



On Friday, the political powerbroker who once determined the careers of countless Illinois lawmakers will soon learn his fate from a federal judge.

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was convicted in February on nearly a dozen counts of bribery and corruption.

Now, the question is what kind of sentence the 83-year-old will receive.

What we know:

Madigan, one of the most powerful figures in Illinois political history, faces up to 12.5 years in prison and a $1.5 million fine, according to prosecutors.

"So I don't think the judge will give the full amount that the prosecution has asked for. If you look at, for instance, the Alderman Burke trial, he was given two years because of his age and all of the letters in support of his good deeds over the years," said retired UIC political science professor and expert witness Dick Simpson.

Still, Simpson said Madigan likely won’t receive the 14-year sentence handed to former Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

While Madigan is similar in age to the recently convicted Ald. Ed Burke, Simpson believes Judge John Blakey will impose a tougher sentence.

"The reason he won't get the two years that Burke got is he's never shown remorse, never shown any willingness to admit to any wrongdoing," Simpson said.

Prosecutors allege Madigan committed perjury during the trial, offering statements under oath that directly contradicted testimony from other witnesses.

"He often portrayed that he wasn't really trying to influence Commonwealth Edison or the other companies other than to get people who needed jobs, jobs, which is part of the role of a political figure," said Simpson.

"I can tell you from my prior experience with other cases, while it's the right of every defendant in a criminal case to testify in their behalf, judges don't take very kindly to those defendants that testify falsely," said former FBI agent Ross Rice.

Support Letters :

Roughly 200 letters of support were submitted to the court ahead of sentencing, including one from his daughter, former Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.

She wrote, "Mike is meticulously ethical and honest and shunned many of the perks of elected office."

"I'm sure it's difficult for Lisa to decide exactly how to both support her father and support the rule of law," Simpson said.

"It does speak to the fact that Madigan just wasn't getting friends' jobs and getting payoffs for various political operatives and getting, most importantly, money for himself through his law firm…," Simpson said.

Former Gov. Jim Edgar also wrote a letter, along with White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf, former Orland Park Police Chief Tim McCarthy and former U.S. Rep. Bill Lipinski, who called Madigan "Mr. Integrity."

Madigan’s wife of 50 years submitted a video message instead of a letter, with permission granted due to her health.

Simpson believes the video may have emotional weight, but won’t ultimately affect the judge’s decision.

"You have to remember that this judge is very careful. He has a lot of experience. He used to be a U.S. attorney assistant, an assistant U.S. Attorney himself and he's prosecuted cases like this. He's going to be very mindful trying to find a fair sentence," Simpson said.

What's next:

In the end, the sentence will carry a broader message.

"What message does this sentence send to other public officials in Illinois? You would think after the conviction of Rod Blagojevich, you would think after the conviction of Ed Burke, that politicians would realize, they're eventually going to get caught," Ross said.

Since 1976, more than 2,200 public officials in Illinois have been sent to federal prison for corruption.