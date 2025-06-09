‘I don’t exist without him’: Madigan’s wife asks for leniency as ex-speaker faces 20 years

The Brief Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is set to be sentenced Friday and faces up to 20 years in prison after being convicted on 10 federal counts, including bribery and wire fraud. His wife, Shirley Madigan, submitted a video plea for leniency, citing serious health problems including repeated COVID infections, pneumonia, and an irregular heartbeat, which left her dependent on Madigan as her primary caregiver. Madigan’s attorneys are asking for probation instead of prison time, arguing his lifelong public service and role in caring for his ailing wife warrant a more lenient sentence.



Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced later this week on federal corruption charges.

His wife, Shirley Madigan, is asking the judge for leniency in a video plea, citing her ongoing health issues.

What we know:

A federal jury found Madigan guilty four months ago on 10 counts, including bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud.

Hearings related to post-trial matters and other preliminary issues began Monday and are expected to continue Tuesday.

In an eight-minute video submitted to the court, Shirley explains that she missed most of her husband’s trial due to her health. She said she has suffered from COVID-19 multiple times, pneumonia and an irregular heartbeat.

"I've always had certain health problems from the time that I was very young. But, I was able to maintain everything, but I think that around 2019, I got COVID and I didn't get COVID once, I got COVID maybe two or three times," she said. "It seemed to have an impact on me. And I've always had rheumatic arthritis when I was very young… it started having a very bad effect. My joints started deteriorating and one day I couldn't breathe."

Shirley said she was hospitalized in 2019 and doctors were unsure for two days whether she would survive.

"I had the onset of pneumonia and that affected my lungs, so I have a diseased lung. But also, they found out that I have an irregular heartbeat," she added.

She said that after returning home from the hospital, she required an oxygen tank and nebulizer, and her husband became her primary caregiver.

"He started doing things around the house. He had to. I couldn't. There were times I just could barely move around… I really don't exist without him. I wish I could say that I do but I don't know what I would do without Michael. I would probably have to find someplace to live and I'd probably have to find care," Shirley said.

"It was very difficult for me not to be at the trial, because he knows that I want to be there, and he wants me there. You know, even if it's just to look at, I mean, it's a silly thing to say. Just, you know, like he said one time, I just want to able to look at you in order to know that you're there. And sometimes it's the same thing, you know, at home. It's just that he's there, you know, that he is there," she added.

Madigan's Sentencing :

Madigan’s attorneys are urging the judge to forgo prison time, asking instead for a sentence of five years’ probation, one year of home detention, community service and a fine.

"Mike Madigan is a good man who has selflessly done an exceptional amount of good for others. He is widely respected for his dedication to honesty and integrity. Considering the whole of his life, and the need to care for his ailing wife, counsel respectfully submits that a sentence of five years’ probation (with a condition of one year home detention), an order to perform community service, and a reasonable fine is a sufficient, but not greater than necessary punishment," court documents read.

Madigan will receive his sentence on Friday.