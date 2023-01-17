Madonna announces tour stop in Chicago this summer
CHICAGO - Global superstar Madonna announced on Tuesday she will bring The Celebration Tour to Chicago this summer.
Fans of the 64-year-old Material Girl will have the opportunity to see her perform at the United Center on Aug. 9 as part of her 35-city global tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in July.
Madonna made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram in a video that featured notable celebrities including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Amy Shumer and others.
The tour will highlight songs from her entire catalog of music over the past 40 plus years, the announcement said.
"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in the statement.
Tickets will go on sale beginning Fri., Jan. 20 local time at Madonna.com/tour. Citi card members can access a presale Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time through Thursday at 6 p.m.
Legacy members of Madonna's official fan club will have access to a presale Tuesday from 11 a.m. CT through Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT for all North American shows.
The Celebration Tour will feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates on the global tour.
THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN dates
Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX
Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE dates
Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis
Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena
Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2
Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi
Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena
Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena
Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum
Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome