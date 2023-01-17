Madonna announces tour stop in Chicago this summer

Global superstar Madonna announced on Tuesday she will bring The Celebration Tour to Chicago this summer.

Fans of the 64-year-old Material Girl will have the opportunity to see her perform at the United Center on Aug. 9 as part of her 35-city global tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in July.

Madonna made the announcement Tuesday on Instagram in a video that featured notable celebrities including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Amy Shumer and others.

The tour will highlight songs from her entire catalog of music over the past 40 plus years, the announcement said.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said in the statement.

Tickets will go on sale beginning Fri., Jan. 20 local time at Madonna.com/tour. Citi card members can access a presale Tuesday at 2 p.m. local time through Thursday at 6 p.m.

Legacy members of Madonna's official fan club will have access to a presale Tuesday from 11 a.m. CT through Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT for all North American shows.

The Celebration Tour will feature special guest Bob the Drag Queen, also known as Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates on the global tour.

THE CELEBRATION TOUR NORTH AMERICAN dates

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

THE CELEBRATION TOUR EUROPE dates

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome