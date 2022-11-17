Mailwoman suffers life-threatening injuries when vehicle strikes tree in McHenry County

A United States Postal Service mailwoman was seriously injured Wednesday after her vehicle struck a tree in McHenry County.

Around 3:51 p.m., members of the Harvard Fire Protection District responded to the 16400 block of McGuire Road in unincorporated Harvey for a reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

When officials arrived at the scene, they observed a US Postal Service vehicle had struck a tree and sustained heavy front end damage. The driver of the vehicle was alert but seriously injured, officials said.

Photo courtesy: Harvard Fire Protection District

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

She was transported to Javon Bea Hospital — Riverside in Rockford with life-threatening injuries.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

No further details were immediately available.