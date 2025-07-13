Chicago gospel music icon 'Mama Lou' celebrated after death from cancer

The Brief Hundreds gathered in Bronzeville to celebrate the life of gospel music icon Dr. Lou Della Evans-Reid. Known as "Mama Lou," she directed choirs for seven decades and mentored thousands of singers, directors and musicians. Reid was also a nurse for 50 years and a founding member of Chicago's renowned Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.



Mama Lou's legacy

Local perspective:

Reid, affectionately known as Mama Lou, inspired choir members, faith believers, artists, and producers from around the world.

Those who knew her well will tell you she stayed true to her calling, but also true to excellence.

She was among the last of a generation of gospel music trailblazers.

Hundreds of mourners came out to pay their respects to Chicago gospel music icon Dr. Lou Della Evans-Reed. She was known all over the country for directing church choirs and helping to organize a prominent South Side Church. (Provided to Fox 32)

"She was Mama Lou Della," said Rev. Dr. Janette Wilson, national executive director of PUSH for Excellence. "A minister of music. She cooked. She cleaned. She served."

After directing choirs for seven decades, Reid mentored thousands of singers, directors, and musicians, and more than 300 of them sang her praises on Saturday.

"So many people got a chance because they saw her do something different that they didn't normally see because it was us men in charge," said Pastor Ray Bady of Valley Kingdom Ministries.

Tony Tidwell, an artist and producer, added that when anyone came into contact with Mama Lou, "you can’t help but feel the presence of the Lord."

‘She was my mentor’

The backstory:

A Tennessee native, one of nine children, and a nurse for 50 years, Mama Lou was the last founding member of Chicago's renowned Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.

Her brother, the late Rev. Clay Evans, was the church's first pastor.

"Musicians miss this dynamic, and that is having a spirit of your leader," said Pastor Eric Thomas, of Greater Harvest Baptist Church. "She had the spirit of a leader. He was not just her brother, but they were partners."

The 94-year-old Reid died on July 5, five weeks after sitting down exclusively with Fox 32 Chicago to share her cancer diagnosis.

"But I don’t feel no signs. I say I feel no signs," Reid said. "I feel no signs of cancer."

Her granddaughter Moneca Reid was with Mama Lou during her final days.

"She was my mentor," said Monica. "She taught me. She helped coach me as a mother, as a grandmother. We talked about everything from politics to our arthritis."

Mama Lou was a master encourager, a mother to all, and a gospel music pioneer.