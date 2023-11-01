Man, 72, killed in head-on crash with pickup truck in unincorporated Zion

An investigation is underway after a 72-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash Halloween morning in north suburban unincorporated Zion.

Harold Glasscock, of Vernon Township, was driving a Chevrolet Malibu about 9:15 a.m. when it struck a Ford F-150 pickup truck on West Russell Road at Park Lane, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the accident.

Glasscock sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with serious injuries.

An autopsy revealed Glasscock died from blunt force trauma.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.