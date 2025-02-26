Chicago police to detail charges against man accused of 5 murders

The Brief Antonio Reyes, 21, was charged in connection with five fatal shootings, among other alleged violent crimes. He was already being held in the Cook County Jail when he was charged.



Chicago police are expected to detail the charges against a man accused of multiple fatal shootings in 2020, as well as four other attempted murders.

Antonio Reyes, 21, was arrested at the Cook County Jail on Tuesday in connection with the series of fatal shootings, police said.

CPD Supt. Larry Snelling is scheduled to hold a press conference today at 11:30 a.m.

Antonio Reyes

Multiple fatal shootings

What we know:

Reyes was formally charged with five counts of first-degree murder and four counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He was denied bond.

Reyes has already been behind bars in the Cook County Jail, although it was unclear if that was for related or separate charges. He was originally booked into the jail on Oct. 27, 2021.

What's next:

Reyes is scheduled to appear in court again on March 25.