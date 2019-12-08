Man and woman wounded in drive-by shooting in Lawndale

A man and woman were wounded Sunday in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 2:50 p.m., the man and woman, 26 and 34, were on the front steps of a residence in the 1500 block of South Drake Avenue, when a gray vehicle approached them and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck once in the forearm and the woman twice in the thigh, police said. They both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where they were stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.