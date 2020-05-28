Man charged in Gresham carjacking that led to I-57 crash

article

A man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in Gresham and causing crash Thursday on Interstate 57 on the South Side.

Cassius Howard, 25, is charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and misdemeanor counts of attempting to elude police, reckless driving and driving with no license or permit, Chicago police said. He was also issued two traffic citations.

Howard allegedly hopped into a blue 2009 Dodge Charger while it was parked at a gas station about 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 87th Street, Chicago police said. He pointed a gun at a 32-year-old woman in the passenger seat and ordered her out of the car.

Howard drove off but later crashed on I-57 and was taken into custody, police said.