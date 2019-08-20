Man charged with armed robbery at Wilmington truck stop

article

A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly robbed a truck stop in southwest suburban Wilmington.

Corey Ingram entered the Knights Inn/River Road Truck Stop, 24007 W. Lorenzo Road, in a blue ski mask about 4:30 a.m. and threatened the attendant with a handgun, the Will County sheriff's office said. After the employee placed cash into a plastic bag, Ingram fled from the store.

Officers from multiple police agencies set up a perimeter and found Ingram hiding in some bushes in a nearby wooded area about 10 minutes later, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they found him in possession of a loaded handgun, gloves, a mask and the bag full of money.

An hour after that, officers found a gun inside an empty GMC 3500 pickup truck nearby, and found that the truck belonged to Ingram, the sheriff's office said.

Ingram was charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm with no valid FOID card, the sheriff's office said. His bail was set at $500,000 and his next court date was scheduled for Sept. 10