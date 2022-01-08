Man charged with attempted murder after bar shooting that injured two

A 50-year-old Elmwood Park man is facing attempted first degree murder charges following a shooting that injured two, police said.

Efrain Rivera is accused of firing rounds at a bar on Dec. 23, 2021, in the 6900 block of west Grand.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Police said a 26-yearold man and 59-year-old man were both injured in the shooting.

Rivera was arrested Thursday in the 2200 block of North 73rd Ave. in Elmwood Park. He was charged with three counts of attempted murder, police said.

Advertisement

There is no additional information at this time.