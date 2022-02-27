Chicago man charged with carjacking 79-year-old woman in Logan square

article

A Chicago man has been charged with carjacking a 79-year-old handicapped woman in January, according to police.

Chicago police said Earl Garner, 53, has been identified as the man who forcibly took a car from the woman in the 2000 block of North Pulaski Road – Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.

Garner was arrested in East Garfield Park Saturday afternoon.

He is facing one felony count of vehicular hijacking of a handicapped woman, and one count of obstructing identification, police said.

He is expected in central bond court Sunday.

No additional information is available at this time.