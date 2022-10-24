Expand / Collapse search

Man charged with driving car into CTA bus stop killing 1, seriously injuring 3 others

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chatham
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Troy Shumpert | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing a car into a CTA bus stop, killing a man and seriously injuring three others Sunday in the Chatham neighborhood.

Troy Shumpert, 32, was arrested moments after driving his vehicle into a bus shelter near King Drive and 79th Street, police said.

A 57-year-old man was pronounced dead on scene. 

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Two women, a 63-year-old and 23-year-old, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. A 53-year-old man was also taken to the same hospital. They were all listed in serious condition.

Car plows into CTA bus stop in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, killing 1, injuring 3 others

The car was traveling northbound on the 7900 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when the crash happened, police say.

Shumpert was charged with driving on a revoked license leading to death, driving on a revoked license, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle. He is also facing multiple traffic citations.

Shumpert is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.