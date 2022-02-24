Expand / Collapse search
Man charged with injuring 2 in garage shooting in Chicago

By FOX 32 DIGITAL TEAM
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Tyler Smith, 20 | Chicago police department

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot two in a garage in Gresham

Police said Tyler Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder after he shot a 36-year-old woman in both of her arms, and a 43-year-old-man in the leg, in the 8500 block of South Eggleston Avenue Wednesday. 

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

The man was also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, according to police.

Smith is due in central bond court Thursday. 