Man charged with stabbing 61-year-old woman to death in Roseland

A man has been charged with fatally stabbing a 61-year-old woman last week in a home in the Roseland neighborhood.

Richard Rollins, 54, stabbed Vicky D. Braboy several times after entering a home in the 100 block of West 111th Place about 1:30 p.m. Friday, according to Chicago police.

Braboy, who lived in the same block where she was stabbed, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Rollins was arrested Monday by the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He lives about a block away from the stabbing.

Rollins was expected to appear in court later Wednesday.