Man dies after vehicle crash in Gresham: police

A 26-year-old man was died in a vehicle crash Wednesday night in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11:25 p.m., he was the passenger of a 2007 black SUV crashed into a tree in the 8600 block of South Vincennes Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He and the driver, a 59-year-old man, were rushed to Christ Medical Center. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead and the older man later refused treatment.

The Cook County medical center identified him as Willie Jacobs. He lived in Marquette Park.

Area Two detectives and Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit are investigating.