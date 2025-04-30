Man dies in early morning fire on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 32-year-old man died after being pulled from a burning building early Wednesday in Chicago’s Grand Crossing neighborhood. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.



A man died early Wednesday after being pulled from a burning building on the city's South Side, according to authorities.

The backstory:

Chicago police and fire crews responded to a fire around 2:18 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood, officials said.

A 32-year-old man was recovered from the building by the Chicago Fire Department and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.