Man dies in early morning fire on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man died early Wednesday after being pulled from a burning building on the city's South Side, according to authorities.
The backstory:
Chicago police and fire crews responded to a fire around 2:18 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Rhodes Avenue in the Park Manor neighborhood, officials said.
A 32-year-old man was recovered from the building by the Chicago Fire Department and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.