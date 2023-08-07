Man dies after ejection from motorcycle in McHenry County, passenger critically injured

A man is dead and a woman was critically injured when their motorcycle was struck by an SUV Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Marengo.

Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley and Deerpass roads in unincorporated Marengo around 4:22 p.m., according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff's office.

A 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Kishwaukee Road when it turned south towards Deerpass Road in front of a 2001 Mitsubishi Montero, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicles collided in the eastbound lane and both riders of the motorcycle were ejected, according to officials.

Generic image of police lights.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 60-year-old man from Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.

A 52-year-old female passenger, from Woodstock, was flown by Lifenet helicopter to Javon Bae Hospital in Rockford in critical condition, the statement said.

The 38-year-old driver of the Montero, along with two juvenile passengers, were taken to Northwestern Hospital in Huntley with minor injuries.

The road was reopened after almost five hours.

The McHenry County sheriff's office are still investigation.