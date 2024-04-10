Man dies after falling down elevator shaft in Joliet accident

A young man has died after falling down an elevator shaft in Joliet on Tuesday.

Police responded to a report of an injured person around 3:40 p.m. at the Joliet Equipment Corporation building located at 225 Maple Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive 23-year-old man.

An investigation revealed that the man was among other employees on the second floor of the building assisting in carrying cabinets from the elevator. At some point, while the elevator door remained open, the elevator began ascending to a higher floor. Police reported that the man attempted to escape from the rising elevator and became trapped between the elevator floor and the second-floor ceiling. He then fell into the shaft.

The man was taken to Silver Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police believe the death to be accidental.