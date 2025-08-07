Man dies after being found with head injuries on Chicago street, police say

The Brief A man was found unresponsive with head trauma Wednesday night in the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue. The 46-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. Police have not made any arrests, and Area Three detectives are investigating.



A man died Wednesday night after being found unresponsive in the street with head trauma on Chicago's Far North Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue, in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man lying in the street and unresponsive, with visible head injuries.

The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The cause of the man’s head trauma is being looked into, and his identity is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation. Police said no one is in custody.