Man dies after being found with head injuries on Chicago street, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  August 7, 2025 11:40am CDT
Rogers Park
The Brief

    • A man was found unresponsive with head trauma Wednesday night in the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue.
    • The 46-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
    • Police have not made any arrests, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

CHICAGO - A man died Wednesday night after being found unresponsive in the street with head trauma on Chicago's Far North Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue, in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man lying in the street and unresponsive, with visible head injuries.

The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The cause of the man’s head trauma is being looked into, and his identity is unknown at this time.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation. Police said no one is in custody.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

