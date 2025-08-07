Man dies after being found with head injuries on Chicago street, police say
CHICAGO - A man died Wednesday night after being found unresponsive in the street with head trauma on Chicago's Far North Side.
What we know:
Chicago police said officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue, in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
When they arrived, they found a 46-year-old man lying in the street and unresponsive, with visible head injuries.
The man was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
The cause of the man’s head trauma is being looked into, and his identity is unknown at this time.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation. Police said no one is in custody.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.