Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight

A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park.

The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with stab wounds to the abdomen and was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one was arrested. Area Five detectives are investigating.