Man found beaten to death in South Loop apartment

A man was found beaten to death Tuesday night inside a South Loop apartment.

Police were responding to a call of battery around 9:19 p.m. at an apartment in the 2100 block of South Michigan Avenue when they found a 56-year-old man unresponsive with injuries to his head, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His identity has not yet been released.

Witnesses said they heard a struggle in the man's apartment prior to the arrival of police, according to CPD.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

